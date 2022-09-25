HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $23.41 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $365.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.