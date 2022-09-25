QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of QCRH opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. QCR has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $882.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. Research analysts expect that QCR will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

