Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $35.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $182,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,909,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $47,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 3.5 %

FLS opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

