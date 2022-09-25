Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target at $94.68

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.68.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.95 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

