Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $5.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFT. DA Davidson lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%. The business had revenue of $223.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.