Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APOG. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $9,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

