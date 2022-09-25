Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRCGet Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Virco Mfg. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Virco Mfg.’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.53. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

