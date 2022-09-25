Canadian National Railway Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $654,343,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.