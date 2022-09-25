Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Berry Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Berry Stock Down 7.6 %

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $581.25 million, a P/E ratio of 184.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

Institutional Trading of Berry

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

