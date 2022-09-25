Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

SCHN opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $789.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director Wayland R. Hicks bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

