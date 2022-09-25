FY2025 Earnings Estimate for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Issued By B. Riley

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $6.73 on Friday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 54.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EverQuote by 246.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $82,234 over the last three months. 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

