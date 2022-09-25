OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn expects that the technology company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OSI Systems by 5,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 77,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 58.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $2,636,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,934. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

