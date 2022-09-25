Oppenheimer Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $117.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $123.91. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $123.10 per share.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,356.53.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,096.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,634.34 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2,099.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.