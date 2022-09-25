FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FENC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.83 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the quarter. Fennec Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

