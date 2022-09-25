iShares MSCI Germany ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 80,857 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 395% compared to the average daily volume of 16,320 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

