Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Trading Down 9%

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) shares fell 9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.94. 235,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,539,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

