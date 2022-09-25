TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $133.80

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133.80 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.62), with a volume of 21953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.60 ($1.66).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TI Fluid Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318 ($3.84).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.52. The company has a market capitalization of £669.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12,860.00.

TI Fluid Systems Cuts Dividend

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 339.15%.

(Get Rating)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.