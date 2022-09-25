Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $154.90

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.90 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 155.05 ($1.87), with a volume of 103980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.70 ($1.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £715.49 million and a P/E ratio of 805.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.02.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

In related news, insider Michael Willome bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($159,859.84). In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Also, insider Lily Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £3,860 ($4,664.09). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,000.

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.