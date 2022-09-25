The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $753.00

Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 753 ($9.10) and last traded at GBX 754.24 ($9.11), with a volume of 17080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 759 ($9.17).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £556.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 839.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 882.73.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

