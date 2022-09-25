IWG (LON:IWG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $132.25

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132.25 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 132.30 ($1.60), with a volume of 130328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.65).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on IWG from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

IWG Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.55.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

