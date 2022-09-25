Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $408.40

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 408.40 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.14), with a volume of 192852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.80 ($5.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Playtech to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 693 ($8.37) to GBX 602 ($7.27) in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Trading Down 8.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 460.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 523.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60.

Insider Transactions at Playtech

Playtech Company Profile

In other Playtech news, insider John Krumins purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58). In other Playtech news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £414,190 ($500,471.24). Also, insider John Krumins bought 8,000 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

(Get Rating)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.