Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $408.40

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 408.40 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.14), with a volume of 192852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.80 ($5.14).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Playtech to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 693 ($8.37) to GBX 602 ($7.27) in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Playtech Trading Down 8.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 460.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 523.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60.
Playtech Company Profile
Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.
