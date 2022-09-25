iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 836,325 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the average daily volume of 508,703 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $72.13 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $88.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after purchasing an additional 396,039 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

