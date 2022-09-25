Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares Russell 2000 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWM)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 1,222,229 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the average volume of 782,237 put options.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average is $186.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

