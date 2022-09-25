abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $140.54

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.54 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 140.55 ($1.70), with a volume of 238539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.35 ($1.72).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of abrdn to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.57 ($2.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 509.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 66,709 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £98,729.32 ($119,295.94).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

