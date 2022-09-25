Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.84

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 6308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.