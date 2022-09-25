Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $697.00

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 697 ($8.42) and last traded at GBX 697 ($8.42), with a volume of 188334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 717 ($8.66).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 739.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 771.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of £884.87 million and a PE ratio of 569.92.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

