Sangoma Technologies’ (STC) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.25.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

TSE STC opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The stock has a market cap of C$173.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

