Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$230.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$215.64.

TSE IFC opened at C$197.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$192.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$185.62. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$158.00 and a one year high of C$205.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.0600009 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05. In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

