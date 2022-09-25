Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$18.25 Price Target for MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$18.25 price objective on MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MCAN Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of MKP opened at C$14.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08. MCAN Mortgage has a 12 month low of C$14.04 and a 12 month high of C$19.49. The company has a market cap of C$455.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

