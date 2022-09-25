BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$18.45 on Friday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$98,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,521 shares in the company, valued at C$1,841,343.68.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

