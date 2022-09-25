Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CARE opened at C$2.50 on Friday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.27 and a 52 week high of C$8.85. The firm has a market cap of C$165.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.10.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

