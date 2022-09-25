Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NBLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1 year low of C$19.00 and a 1 year high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

