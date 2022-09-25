Scotiabank Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$215.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$215.64.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$197.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$192.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$158.00 and a 52-week high of C$205.40.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 13.0600009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05. In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.