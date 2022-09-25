Head to Head Review: TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Benson Hill and TDH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Benson Hill presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 193.52%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than TDH.

25.0% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Benson Hill has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and TDH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million 3.44 -$126.25 million ($0.86) -2.87 TDH $1.09 million 14.94 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

TDH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

TDH beats Benson Hill on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, and various other brand names. It offers its products to retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

