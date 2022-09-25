Brokerages Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $12.75

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $782.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 403,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 701,326 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.