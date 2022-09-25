Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) PT at C$222.50

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$222.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTC.A shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$149.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$171.31. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$148.87 and a 12 month high of C$196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

