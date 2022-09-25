Analysts Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) PT at $147.60

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $127.55 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

