William Wyatt Sells 24,580 Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($42.05), for a total value of £855,384 ($1,033,571.77).

Caledonia Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

CLDN opened at GBX 3,385 ($40.90) on Friday. Caledonia Investments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,150.03 ($38.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,151.21 ($50.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,631.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,634.95.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

About Caledonia Investments

(Get Rating)

Read More

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.