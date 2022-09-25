William Jackson Purchases 100,000 Shares of Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Stock

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) insider William Jackson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($283,953.60).

Bridgepoint Group Trading Down 4.5 %

LON:BPT opened at GBX 214 ($2.59) on Friday. Bridgepoint Group plc has a one year low of GBX 203.40 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 571 ($6.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,675.00.

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $3.64. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bridgepoint Group

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

