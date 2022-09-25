Neil Rogan Acquires 2,022 Shares of Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Stock

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) insider Neil Rogan acquired 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 791 ($9.56) per share, with a total value of £15,994.02 ($19,325.79).

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

MUT opened at GBX 776 ($9.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Murray Income Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 738 ($8.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 937.37 ($11.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 835.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 850.19. The company has a market cap of £905.28 million and a P/E ratio of 488.05.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

