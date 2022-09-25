Nicholas Vetch Acquires 22,000 Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($13.70) per share, for a total transaction of £249,480 ($301,449.98).

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,104 ($13.34) on Friday. Big Yellow Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,078 ($13.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,318.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,357.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

