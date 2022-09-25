S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Acquires £153,179.42 in Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) insider Rupert Faure Walker bought 96,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £153,179.42 ($185,088.71).

LON SFOR opened at GBX 154 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 249.61. The company has a market cap of £864.05 million and a P/E ratio of -14.95. S4 Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($10.56).

Several research firms have commented on SFOR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday. Numis Securities decreased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710.83 ($8.59).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

