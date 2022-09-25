iPower (IPW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect iPower to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of IPW opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get iPower alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower in the second quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About iPower

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.