United Natural Foods (UNFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect United Natural Foods to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 4.3 %

UNFI stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.