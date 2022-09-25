Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Price Target at $1,645.83

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,645.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,458. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,050 shares of company stock worth $1,197,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Trading Down 2.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $937.17 on Thursday. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $934.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,924.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,246.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,295.34.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

