Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aytu BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

