Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTUGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTUGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aytu BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

