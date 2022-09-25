BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

