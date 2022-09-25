Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Mike Scott Buys 15,744 Shares

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott acquired 15,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81).

Mike Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Mike Scott acquired 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($22,565.25).

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 406 ($4.91) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 455.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 484.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 812.00. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.14 ($7.73).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

