Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Purchases £32,000 in Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Alec Burne purchased 100,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($38,666.02).
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Performance
GPM opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.39) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.06. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.66).
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.