Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Purchases £32,000 in Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Alec Burne purchased 100,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($38,666.02).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Performance

GPM opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.39) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.06. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.66).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

