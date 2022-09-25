S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Acquires £153,179.42 in Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) insider Rupert Faure Walker acquired 96,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £153,179.42 ($185,088.71).

S4 Capital Stock Performance

SFOR stock opened at GBX 154 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The company has a market capitalization of £864.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95. S4 Capital plc has a 12 month low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.61.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SFOR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.73) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710.83 ($8.59).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

